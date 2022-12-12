Driskel completed four of six passes for 38 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Cowboys in Week 14. He added 36 rushing yards on seven carries.

The Texans split the playing time between starter Davis Mills and Driskel, each on the field for 33 snaps. The plan caught Dallas off guard and worked... until it didn't. Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton sent Driskel on the field for THE key drive of the game. The Texans, up by three late in the fourth quarter, got a turnover and took over at the Cowboys' four-yard line with a chance to go up by two scores but didn't have Dameon Pierce (ankle) available. A three-yard pass completion and two Rex Burkhead carries preceded what appeared to be Driskel turning the wrong way on 4th-and-goal, and the Cowboys stopped him from scoring. While the drive will be the topic of post-game debate, it overshadowed what had been been Houston's most productive offensive showing in four games.