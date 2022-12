Driskel completed three of four passes for 40 yards, gained two yards on two carries and caught his lone target for four yards in Saturday's 19-14 win over the Titans.

Driskel was once again in the mix at quarterback and sometimes in a two-quarterback system along with Davis Mills. Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton ditched the even split between the two that was deployed two weeks ago against Dallas, but Driskel continues to spot in at times to keep defenses guessing.