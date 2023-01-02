Driskel completed three of four passes for nine yards and ran twice for seven yards in Sunday's 31-3 loss to the Jaguars in Week 17.

Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton continued to work the two-quarterback system with Driskel and Davis Mills, which yielded good results Week 14 when the Texans nearly upset the Cowboys, but the surprise factor waned in successive weeks. As Jacksonville built a 28-0 lead, Houston averaged 2.1 yards per play with Driskel under center compared to 4.9 yards with Mills, per Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle. Neither Driskel nor Mills were effective, and it appears the organization will be looking for a quarterback in the draft.