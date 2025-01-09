Okudah (concussion) does not have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Chargers, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.
Okudah ended the week with consecutive full practices, and he has done enough to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol. Barring any setbacks, the 2020 first-round pick should start opposite Derek Stingley at outside corner for Saturday's AFC wild-card clash.
