Houston plans to sign Okudah to a one-year, $4.75 million contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

After a short-lived stint with the Falcons, Okudah is now joining forces with the Texans. Over 13 games in 2023, he recorded 44 tackles (34 solo) and three passes defensed. He projects as a rotational option for Houston in 2024.