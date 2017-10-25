Texans' Jelani Jenkins: Inks deal with Houston
The Texans signed Jenkins to a contract Wednesday.
With Dylan Cole (hamstring) expected to miss multiple weeks and Brian Cushing (suspension) sidelined for five more games, the Texans brought Jenkins aboard to bolster their depth at middle linebacker. Jenkins, who hasn't appeared in any games in 2017, saw action in nine contests last season with Miami, logging 29 tackles. He'll assume the roster spot of Marcus Burley, who was released in a corresponding move.
