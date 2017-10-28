Texans' Jelani Jenkins: Questionable for Sunday
Jenkins has hand injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Jenkins was just signed by the Texans this week and was a limited participant Friday. It's unknown this point how severe the injury is or exactly what role the 25-year-old will have with his new team.
