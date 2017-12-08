Jenkins (concussion) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Jenkins remains subject to the league's concussion protocol after suffering the head injury during last week's game against the Titans. The reserve linebacker's absence won't have much of an impact on the Texans' defense, as he's logged just 11 tackles in five games with Houston this season.

