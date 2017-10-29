Texans' Jelani Jenkins: Set to sit Sunday
Jenkins (hand) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Jenkins just signed with the Texans on Wednesday, but he'll have to wait to make any serious contributions. Still, he slots in as a reserve linebacker, and it will be difficult to be fantasy relevant even when he's healthy.
