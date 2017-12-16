Texans' Jelani Jenkins: Will miss Week 15
Jenkins (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Jenkins has not practiced since suffering the concussion in Week 13 and has no real timetable for his return. Dylan Cole and Brian Peters should serve as reserve inside linebackers for the Texans on Sunday.
