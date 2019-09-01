Adams made the Texans roster, becoming the fourth tight end on the depth chart.

As of now, the Texans are opting to keep five tight ends with Kahale Warring (concussion) likely headed to the injured reserve list. Adams caught a pair of touchdowns during preseason and is in a crowded position group that includes 2018 draft picks Jordan Akins and Jordan Thomas, along with veteran Darren Fells, considered the best blocker of the bunch.

