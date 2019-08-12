Adams caught three passes for 17 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' preseason-opening loss to the Packers.

He's one of five tight ends in camp competing for what is expected to be three roster spots. With both Jordan Thomas and Kahale Warring nursing hamstring injuries, Adams could get increased looks during the second preseason contest Saturday against the Lions and submit more evidence that he belongs on the 53-man roster for Week 1 of the regular season.