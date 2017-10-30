The Seahawks traded Lane (thigh) to the Texans on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lane was packaged with a 2018 fifth-rounder and a 2019 second-rounder in exchange for left tackle Duane Brown. It isn't clear if Lane will be available to suit up right away, though, considering he sustained a right thigh bruise this past Sunday. His level of involvement in practice this week should shed light on the matter.

