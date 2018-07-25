Texans' Jermaine Kelly: Lands on PUP list

Kelly was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday with an undisclosed injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The extent of Kelly's injury has not been revealed by the Texans. Kelly was taken in the seventh round of this April's NFL Draft. The San Jose State product was expected to compete for a depth secondary spot, but his chances of earning a spot on the roster diminish with every missed opportunity.

