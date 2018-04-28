Texans' Jermaine Kelly: Seventh-round target for Houston
The Texans selected Kelly in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 222nd overall.
Originally a Washington recruit, Kelly transferred to San Jose State for his final two years of college. At 6-foot-1, 196 pounds Kelly has an outside corner build, but with middling athleticism (4.52-second 40, 7.07-second three-cone drill), the Texans presumably don't view him as more than a backup.
