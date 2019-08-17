Texans' Jermaine Ponder: Claimed by Houston
The Texans claimed Ponder off waivers from the Steelers, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ponder replaces Jermaine Kelly, a seventh round draft pick in 2018 that missed his rookie season due to a hamstring injury. Ponder played college ball in the small Northeast Conference for St. Francis (Penn.). He set a school record with 16 passes defensed in 2018, leading the conference while ranking fifth in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB1 strategy
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Gordon Reinstated: Still star potential?
Josh Gordon has been officially reinstated, giving the Patriots' offense the No. 1 option they...
-
News & notes: New No. 1 WR in Miami?
Catch up on the latest injuries, news, and notes from around the NFL as we go deeper into preseason...