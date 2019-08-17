Texans' Jermaine Ponder: Claimed by Houston

The Texans claimed Ponder off waivers from the Steelers, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ponder replaces Jermaine Kelly, a seventh round draft pick in 2018 that missed his rookie season due to a hamstring injury. Ponder played college ball in the small Northeast Conference for St. Francis (Penn.). He set a school record with 16 passes defensed in 2018, leading the conference while ranking fifth in the Football Championship Subdivision.