Hughes recorded four tackles and two sacks in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bears in Week 3.

Hughes has his second two-sack game -- he recorded two in Week 1 -- and leads the Texans with four sacks through three games. Other than the sacks, Hughes and the rest of defense have not done a good job stopping the run. The Bears rolled up 281 yards rushing for a 7.0 average per carry. For the season, the Texans have allowed 607 rushing yards and 5.6 per carry through three weeks.