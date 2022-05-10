site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Jerry Hughes: Signed by Houston
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Texans signed Hughes on Tuesday, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
Hughes has missed only one game since 2011, but his production has dropped in recent years. Regardless, the veteran should still garner a solid role for the Texans in 2022.
