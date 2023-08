Matthews suffered a torn ACL before being placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Specifics of Matthews' injury were unknown when he was placed on IR earlier Tuesday; however, the reason is clear now. It's a tough break for the undrafted free agent out of San Diego State, who was working to earn a depth role in the Texans' receiving corps. He'll now focus on his recovery so he can make another attempt at an NFL roster in 2024.