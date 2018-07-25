Robinson was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday with an undisclosed injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

At this point in time, it's not well known what is plaguing the 25-year-old tight end. Robinson signed a deal with Houston back in January with the expectation he'd compete for special teams gig. Given his inexperience and the already stacked odds, it seems as if Robinson's chances of making the team took a severe hit following Wednesday's injury designation.