Texans' Jevoni Robinson: Signs reserve/future deal

The Texans signed a reserve/future contract with the Texans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Robinson was one of two tight ends the Texans signed off their practice squad Monday to evaluate during the offseason. A former college basketball player, Robinson is still learning how to play the position and will probably face long odds to make the team's 53-man roster out of training camp.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories