Texans' Jevoni Robinson: Signs reserve/future deal
The Texans signed a reserve/future contract with the Texans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Robinson was one of two tight ends the Texans signed off their practice squad Monday to evaluate during the offseason. A former college basketball player, Robinson is still learning how to play the position and will probably face long odds to make the team's 53-man roster out of training camp.
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...