Ward (foot) was booked into the Montgomery County jail after being arrested on a warrant Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ward was originally arrested in June on third-degree felony domestic violence charges, and he'll now await a court date on August 13 after testing positive for alcohol -- a violation of his pre-trial release. Ward has yet to practice during training camp while tending to a foot injury.

