Ward (shoulder) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.

Ward sustained a shoulder injury in the Texans' Week 13 win over the Broncos. He upgraded his participation in practice throughout the week, culminating in a full session Friday, and will suit up Sunday. Ward had the crucial game-sealing interception off Russell Wilson last Sunday and he'll look to provide further trouble for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson in Week 14.