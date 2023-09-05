Ward did not practice Monday due to a groin injury, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ward recently underwent a dental procedure and has been managing a lingering groin injury. The Texans are counting on the veteran safety to handle starting role in Sunday's regular-season opener at Baltimore, meaning his status needs to be mentored closely. If Ward can't go Week 1, Lamar Jackson and his revamped receiving corps could have an easier time airing it out against depth options Eric Murray and M.J. Stewart.