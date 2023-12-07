Ward (shoulder) did not participate in Houston's practice Wednesday.

Ward came up with a huge interception in the end zone with less than 20 seconds remaining to help preserve the Texans' win this past Sunday versus Denver, but he came out of the contest with a shoulder injury. Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports that scans indicated that the safety's shoulder "checked out fine" and that he's likely dealing with "just a bruise," so there appears to be a good chance that he'll be able to play this Sunday against the Jets. However, it bears watching Houston's injury report the rest of this week, as Ward may need to be a full participant in at least one practice session to avoid going into the weekend with an injury designation.