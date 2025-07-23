Ward (foot) was placed on the active/PUP list Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ward missed nine games for the Texans last season with both a concussion and later, a foot injury in Week 17. Early in the offseason, head coach DeMeco Ryans said the 34-year-old was "doing fine" in the progression of his foot injury, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. With injuries limiting him to just 20 games over the past two seasons, the team is taking a cautious approach with the veteran, but he can return at any point in the offseason, should the team deem him ready.