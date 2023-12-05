Ward recorded six tackles (four solo) and an interception in Sunday's 22-17 win versus the Broncos.

The interception was the first of the season for Ward, and it could not have come at a better time for Houston. With less than 20 seconds to play, Russell Wilson escaped from blind-side pressure to air out a jump ball in the direction of six-foot-six tight end Lucas Krull in the end zone, but the five-foot-eleven Ward went airborne and came down with it to preserve the Texans' lead and the win. Despite the Week 13 heroics, there will be better IDP options in Week 14 when the Texans travel to face the Jets.