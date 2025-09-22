The NFL removed Ward (foot) from the Commissioner Exempt List on Monday, and the Texans moved him to the reserve/PUP list in a corresponding move, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ward was placed on the Commissioner Exempt List in late August as part of an investigation in his arrest in mid-June on third-degree felony domestic violence charges. Ward is still under investigation, but his move off the List to the PUP means he will be able to participate in team activities once he has been cleared to return from a foot injury that he suffered in late December of 2024.