Ward (foot) will undergo surgery and is out for the remainder of the regular season and postseason, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Ward suffered a foot injury in the first half of Saturday's loss to the Chiefs and was unable to return. The veteran safety will now focus on preparing for 2025 following his upcoming surgery. Ward has dealt with a slew of injuries throughout this campaign, the most notable being a groin problem, but never anything severe enough to sideline him indefinitely. M.J. Stewart or Myles Bryant will now fill in as the nickel cornerback in Ward's absence.