Ward (foot) will get surgery for his foot injury and is out for the year, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Ward suffered a foot injury in the first half of Saturday's loss to the Chiefs and was unable to return. The veteran safety will now focus on returning next year as he undergoes foot surgery which should keep him out long term. He has dealt with a slew of injuries throughout this campaign, the most notable being a groin problem, but never anything severe enough to sideline him indefinitely. M.J. Stewart or Myles Bryant will now fill in as the nickel cornerback in Ward's absence.