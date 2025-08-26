The Texans placed Ward (undisclosed) on the Commissioner Exempt List on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ward will not be eligible to participate in practice or attend regular-season games until such time as he's brought off the Commissioner Exempt List. He may face league discipline relating to a pair of offseason arrests, the original having occurred in June on third-degree felony domestic violence charges. Ward is also recovering from foot surgery and isn't yet ready to practice were he eligible to do so, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.