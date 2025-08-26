Texans' Jimmie Ward: Placed on exempt list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Texans placed Ward (undisclosed) on the Commissioner Exempt List on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Ward will not be eligible to participate in practice or attend regular-season games until such time as he's brought off the Commissioner Exempt List. He may face league discipline relating to a pair of offseason arrests, the original having occurred in June on third-degree felony domestic violence charges. Ward is also recovering from foot surgery and isn't yet ready to practice were he eligible to do so, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.
