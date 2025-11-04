Head coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that Ward (foot) could return to practice within a few weeks, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ward is on the reserve/PUP list as he continues to recover from offseason foot surgery. While a return for the veteran corner isn't imminent, he appears to be on track to return during the second half of the regular season. Ward's absence, coupled with the Texans releasing C.J. Gardner-Johnson in late September, has allowed M.J. Stewart to step into a starting role at safety alongside Calen Bullock.