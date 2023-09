Ward (hip) was able to practice Wednesday, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

It's not clear if Ward was able to practice in full, but he did partake in individual drills. Either way, it's a sign of progression in the veteran safety's recovery, as he's missed each of the team's first two games and had yet to practice since suffering the injury. He should still be considered questionable for Sunday against the Jaguars.