Ward (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Ravens, Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ward was previously deemed day-to-day with a groin injury, but the team's injury report lists him out with a hip injury. The veteran safety, who followed head coach DeMeco Ryans from San Francisco to Houston in the offseason, will get his next opportunity to make his Texans debut in Week 2 against the Colts.