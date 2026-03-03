The Texans plan to release Ward (foot), Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Ward didn't play at all last season, as he opened the campaign on the Commissioner Exempt List and was later moved to the reserve/PUP list while rehabbing from foot surgery he underwent in December 2024. By releasing the veteran safety, Houston will save $750,000 in cap room, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. It's unclear where Ward is in his recovery or what his prospects are for next season. He'll turn 35 years old in July.