Mixon rushed the ball 25 times for 46 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Lions. He added two receptions on four targets for 44 yards.

The Lions have boasted one of the better run defenses for much of the season, and the unit largely limited Mixon on the ground Sunday. The exception came on Houston's first offensive possession, which he capped with an eight-yard touchdown run. Mixon's notable production otherwise came as a pass catcher, when he ripped off a 36-yard catch and run late in the first quarter. While he was bottled up thereafter, Mixon has found the end zone in all but one game this season and has been among the most reliable producers at the position.