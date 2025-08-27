Texans general manager Nick Caserio declined to answer in the affirmative when asked Wednesday whether Mixon (foot/ankle) will suit up this season, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN reports.

Mixon is officially out the first four games of the year after having been placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list Tuesday, but when prompted for more clarity about a timetable his potential return to the field Wednesday all Caserio said was that the team will "take it one day at a time," and that players on IR or the NFI lists will be evaluated "after four weeks and see where they are in their progression and then make a determination." Mixon has been sidelined throughout spring activities, training camp and the preseason, leaving Nick Chubb, Dameon Pierce, Woody Marks and Dare Ogunbowale as Houston's top backfield options to open the regular season.