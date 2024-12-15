Mixon rushed 12 times for 23 yards and brought in five of six targets for 33 yards in the Texans' 20-12 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Mixon was held to his second-lowest rushing yardage total of the season -- both which have come in the last three games -- but was at least partly able to make up for the downturn with solid output in the passing game. Mixon appeared to get shaken up on a first-half play but never missed any time, and he was able to tie a season high in receptions with his work as a receiver. Mixon next takes aim at the Chiefs' solid defense in a Week 16 Saturday afternoon road battle.