Speaking with the media Wednesday, Texans GM Nick Caserio said Mixon's foot/ankle injury that caused him to miss the entire 2025 season was a "freak thing" and "as unique a situation" as Caserio has seen, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

"He didn't jump off a building," Caserio said Wednesday regarding Mixon and how he suffered the injury. "He wasn't doing anything irresponsible. It was a freak thing." Both Caserio and coach DeMeco Ryans have said this week that Mixon's status for 2026 is uncertain. Mixon has just one year left on his contract and is scheduled to carry a $10 million cap number next season, and the Texans can clear $8 million in cap space by cutting the veteran running back. Expect Houston to further address the running back position this offseason after Woody Marks led the backfield with a pedestrian 196-703-2 rushing line as a 2025 rookie.