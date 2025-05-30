Mixon (lower body) is not participating in voluntary team activities Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Mixon has sported a walking boot recently due to an injury Wilson's sources describe as minor, though head coach DeMeco Ryans has yet to comment on the starting running back's status. All expectations remain that Mixon will be a full-go for the start of training camp late July, if not mandatory minicamp in June. Mixon's inaugural season with Houston saw him dominate backfield reps, compiling 245 carries for 1,016 yards (4.1 YPC) and eight scores across 14 regular-season appearances, plus 36 grabs for 309 yards (on 52 targets) and another score. While Mixon faded in terms of efficiency down the stretch of the regular season, he managed a surge during the Texans' two playoff contests, combining for 43 carries for 194 yards and two scores. Mixon remains secure in a workhorse role entering his age-29 season, with Dameon Pierce and Woody Marks compete for No. 2 reps.