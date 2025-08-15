Mixon (foot/ankle) isn't a lock to be ready for the Texans' Week 1 road matchup with the Rams on Sunday, Sept. 7, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Mixon missed the offseason program and then kicked off training camp on the active/non-football injury list due to foot and ankle issues, the former of which is the primary reason for his continued absence, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. In his debut campaign with Houston in 2024, Mixon racked up 281 touches for 1,325 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns in 14 regular-season games, marking the fifth 1,000-yard rushing season and third with double-digit TDs of his eight-year career. As long as Mixon is sidelined, veterans Nick Chubb, Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale and rookie fourth-rounder Woody Marks will be the options out of the Texans backfield.