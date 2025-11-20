Mixon (foot/ankle) is not expected to suit up during the 2025 campaign, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mixon has spent the entire regular season on the reserve/non-football injury list due to an injury suffered during an individual workout in the spring. The lack of information provided by Houston on his expected recovery timetable had already spread doubt about his chances of retaking the field, so it's a minor relief to finally have some clarity be provided. Rookie fourth-rounder Woody Marks and veteran Nick Chubb will continue to lead Houston's backfield down the stretch, but this is likely a unit that will be heavily revamped ahead of the 2026 campaign. Mixon technically remains under contract with the Texans for one more season, but the team has a potential 'out' in his contract this offseason for only $2 million in dead cap, and it's difficult to envision Houston sticking with the 29-year-old running back after a lost year.