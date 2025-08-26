The Texans placed Mixon (foot/ankle) on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list Tuesday, ruling him out for the first four games of the season.

The move has been expected for at least a few days, with Mixon far way from a return and seemingly uncertain to play even later this season. Nick Chubb is the favorite to start in Mixon's place Week 1 against the Rams, although Dameon Pierce, Woody Marks and Dare Ogunbowale are also in the mix for roles.