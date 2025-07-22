Mixon, who is progressing well in his recovery from an ankle injury, is likely to be eased back into the mix in training camp, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Per Wilson, Mixon sported a walking boot at one point this spring after getting hurt during individual offseason training, but since then the running back has regained his mobility while ramping up his workouts this summer. Though Mixon could be limited to a degree early on in training camp, when 100 percent healthy he's in line to maintain his status as the top option in a Houston backfield that also includes Nick Chubb, Dameon Pierce, Woody Marks and Dare Ogunbowale.