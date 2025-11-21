Mixon (foot/ankle) refuted a report that he is not expected to return this season, Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle reports.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that Mixon is not expected to return this season, prompting the running back to clap back. "Now, I get everyone's looking for splash news & clickbait... but I'm just curious, Ian how do you know more about me than me?," Mixon responded. The report adds that two sources told the Houston Chronicle that the team holds out hope for the running back's foot responds to treatment but added he was not expected to play in 2025.