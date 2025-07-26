Mixon (foot/ankle) is expected to face an extended absence and will be re-evaluated closer to the beginning of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mixon is currently on the active/non-football injury list due to an ankle injury, but Rapaport added that it's a foot injury that will cause him to miss serious time. It's unclear if these two injuries are related. Regardless, this could be a significant loss for the Texans, as Mixon posted the fifth 1,000-yard rushing season of his career through 14 regular-season games last year. Nick Chubb will likely take a significant portion of the first-team reps moving forward while rookie Woody Marks rotates in because Dameon Pierce (undisclosed) is on the PUP list. Mixon could still get healthy by Week 1, but he will be re-evaluated closer to the beginning of the season to determine a timetable for his return.