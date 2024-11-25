Mixon rushed the ball 14 times for 22 yards in Sunday's loss to the Titans. He added five receptions on six targets for 23 yards.

Mixon was coming off a dominant performance Monday against the Cowboys, though he struggled to get going in Sunday's loss. His longest gain went for just eight yards and 11 of his 14 carries went for two yards or fewer. Mixon managed to salvage his performance in PPR formats with a season-best five receptions, though it was still his lowest yardage total of the season.