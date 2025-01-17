Mixon (ankle), who is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's divisional-round contest against the Chiefs, has a "very very real chance to play," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, the ankle injury that cause Mixon to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday and miss Thursday's session isn't particularly serious, and he can be considered on track to play Saturday barring any unforeseen setbacks. Official word on the status of the Texans' top backfield option will be revealed no later than 90 minutes prior to Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Houston has backups Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale on hand in the event that Mixon is limited or unavailable due to his ankle issue.