Texans general manager Nick Caserio suggested Tuesday that Mixon's (foot/ankle) availability for the 2025 season hasn't yet been determined, but Houston expects to have more clarity on that front in the next three or four weeks, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Caserio's comments during his press conference mark the first time that a member of the Houston brass has addressed Mixon's status since the start of the regular season. The veteran running back was placed on the non-football injury list ahead of training camp after getting hurt during an individual workout in the spring, and the Texans have been non-committal on a timeline for his return ever since. Given that the Texans aren't yet hinting that Mixon will even resume practicing in the near future, the 29-year-old doesn't look like he's on track to be an option in the Houston backfield until late in the season, if at all. The Texans are likely to continue to lean on a timeshare of Nick Chubb and rookie Woody Marks at running back for the foreseeable future.