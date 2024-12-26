Mixon took nine carries for 26 yards and brought in two of three targets for 13 yards in Wednesday's 31-2 loss to Baltimore.

Mixon's late-season struggles continued with another mediocre rushing line that featured no trips to the end zone. The former Bengal is averaging a meager 35.3 rushing yards in three games since the Texans' Week 14 bye. The 27-year-old currently sits just seven yards shy of recording the fifth 1,000-yard rushing season of his career. Mixon should easily accomplish that feat in a favorable matchup against Tennessee in Week 18.